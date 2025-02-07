Tiffany Stratton reacts to Mandy Rose's accusation that she stole her slogan "put some respect on my name" pic.twitter.com/VjMoeEfOLt — DS Ring the Belle (@ringthebelleds) February 6, 2025

Last month, former WWE star Mandy Rose called out WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton for using her “Put some respect on my name” slogan. Mandy said the following…

“I saw the clip, and this b***h even used the same kind of tone. I was like, ‘Hold on a second, I thought we were cool.’ I put her over here. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can’t take our words from each other.”

While being interviewed by Ring the Belle, Tiffany issued a response…

“Honestly, I think it’s a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that. But, I wish her the best, honestly.”

