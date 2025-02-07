The Young Bucks on their eventual return to AEW

The Young Bucks commented on their eventual return to AEW and said that they had a “pretty good idea” when they would report back.

“We’re up for anything and everything,” said Matt. “It would be an honor to wrestle Tanahashi one last time. He can pick whomever he wants to team with, even if it’s Kenny. We have a pretty good idea when we’ll report back to work at AEW and if we’re still having to pack those belts every time we travel, we’d be happy to bring them to AEW Dynamite.”

“I’d love to do that match,” added Nick. “We have had many matches with Tana, but I’d love to get in there at least one more time before he calls it a career. Same goes with Kenny. That’s the thing I think wrestling fans take for granted. We have no clue how many more matches any of us have left in the tank. I try to enjoy every match like it’s my last these days.”

Source: Justin Barrasso for Undisputed

