Talent moved to the Smackdown roster, WWE star signs multi year deal, AEW talent fired

– Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. Owens’ new contract is a 5-year-deal, and kicked off the day of the Royal Rumble PLE on February 1, 2025.

– Drew McIntyre has officially been moved to the Smackdown roster

BREAKING NEWS: @DMcIntyreWWE is now officially a member of the SmackDown roster, and will be competing in an #WWEChamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match against @RealLAKnight and Jimmy Uso TONIGHT in Memphis!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3DezVPMSed — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2025

– Bear Boulder has been fired by AEW after the company became aware of his arrest earlier this year. In January, he was arrested on charges of battery by strangulation. Once AEW learned of the incident, they made the decision to cut ties with him, officially firing him from the company.

Source: Fightful

