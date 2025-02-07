Penta on the Rey Mysterio comparisons, Roman Reigns update

– Penta On People comparing him to Rey Mysterio:

“Bro, I have the best answer for that. He is the true one… but I don’t want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo in WWE because Rey Mysterio have my respect. Rey Mysterio is the legend. Rey Mysterio is my role model, brother. I don’t want to be like this, you know. I want to be the first Penta because my style is very different. My style in the ring is different, like very Mysterio. Rey Mysterio inspired me, of course, but I don’t want to be the same like this.”

– According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns’ absence was planned to keep him out of Elimination Chamber—a match he wasn’t set to win anyway. With WWE protecting its top stars from unnecessary losses, the company opted to sideline him rather than have him take a pin or submission.

