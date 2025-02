NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Friday February 7, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:

Stephanie Vaquer defeats Jazmyn Nyx

Saquon Shugars defeats Drake Morreau

Adriana Rizzo defeats Arianna Grace

Kelani Jordan defeats Jaida Parker

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs defeats Myles Borne and Tavion Heights / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Jacey Jayne defeats Thea Hail

NXT Champion Oba Femi, interrupted by Anthony Luke, humbles Luke with two powerbombs

The Family: NXT NA Champion Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino defeat Shawn Spears / Brooks Jensen / Niko Vance

Charlie Dempsey defeats Oro Mensah

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeat Zaria and Sol Ruca

Main Event: NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defeats Wren Sinclair

Thanks to @JeffReidUP in attendance

