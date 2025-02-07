Notes on Asuka, Salina de la Renta, and the Royal Rumble

– Salina de la Renta noted: Just earned my Master’s Degree on Innovation and Entrepreneurship from @FullSail and I was Valedictorian of my class. 4.0 lifestyle

– Another example of the IWC taking things extreme and not in the good way.

There are still people who have romantic feelings for me and are making advances. Please stop immediately. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 7, 2025

– WWE “Royal Rumble” 2025 was reportedly the most-watched PPV/PLE in company history, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

