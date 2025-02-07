Kevin Owens hints at signing new five-year WWE deal

Kevin Owens has hinted on X that he signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

In a creative way to announce it, Owens wrote, “If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more.”

He also added the link to his daughter’s Elodie cookies store at https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/elodie538704, which at time of this writing, has only 288 left to go before it reaches the goal of 1,500 sales.

The social media post suggests that Owens signed the new WWE deal last week just before the Royal Rumble.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

