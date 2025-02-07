Jimmy Korderas responds back to MJF, Steiner says wrestling today is soft

– Jimmy Korderas via X:

Thank you for your eloquent reply. BTW, Maxwell, I learned from veterans of the locker room. Many of them, your peers. Including Cody, Eddie, Taker, HBK Cope, etc. Enjoyed our little chat. Have a wonderful night. https://t.co/OLR7lUttlf

– Scott Steiner posted:

Today’s wrestling is soft. Back in my day, we didn’t need 20-minute promos or social media beef—we handled business with suplexes, Steinerlines, and the Recliner. That’s the difference. My era of wrestling was the hardest hitting era of all time. Period.

