Jimmy Korderas responds back to MJF, Steiner says wrestling today is soft
– Jimmy Korderas via X:
Thank you for your eloquent reply. BTW, Maxwell, I learned from veterans of the locker room. Many of them, your peers. Including Cody, Eddie, Taker, HBK Cope, etc.
Enjoyed our little chat. Have a wonderful night. https://t.co/OLR7lUttlf
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) February 6, 2025
– Scott Steiner posted:
Today’s wrestling is soft. Back in my day, we didn’t need 20-minute promos or social media beef—we handled business with suplexes, Steinerlines, and the Recliner. That’s the difference. My era of wrestling was the hardest hitting era of all time. Period.
— Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) February 6, 2025