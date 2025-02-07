Indi Hartwell is determined to make a name for herself in wrestling

Indi Hartwell is determined to make a name for herself and stand out in the wrestling world, not just as another competitor but as a defining force. She emphasizes her creativity, particularly through her YouTube channel, as a means to connect with fans and show her true personality. “I feel like I’m a very creative person and I’m showing that on my YouTube channel. I’m trying to show people an insight into the real me. With limited TV time, you don’t really get to show your personality and I feel like it’s helping me get more supporters.”

Despite her aspirations, she acknowledges the struggle of limited screen time and how it has affected her career trajectory. “I would love to be back on TV. I don’t want to just be another girl on the roster. I was happy to do that in WWE, but maybe it bit me in the ass. I think I need to aspire for more. I don’t want to be another girl on the roster. I want to be the girl.”

Hartwell makes it clear that she is not interested in simply filling a spot in a division—she wants to define it. Rather than compiling a list of potential opponents, she lets her ambitions guide her path. “I haven’t done the whole ‘write the list of people’ you want to work with. I feel like a lot of people do that. That’s not really me. Who I want to wrestle will just coincide with what my goals are.”

Her ultimate goal is to be the top star in the Knockouts division, not just another name. “I don’t want to be a girl on the roster. I don’t want to be a Knockout, I want to be the Knockout.” She recognizes Masha Slamovich as the current Knockouts Champion and a key competitor, stating, “Masha Slamovich is the Knockouts Champion, put her number one.”

With this mindset, Hartwell is positioning herself to rise above simply being a competitor—she wants to define the division and leave a lasting impact.

Source: Busted Open Radio

