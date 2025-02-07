Former AEW performer hanging up the boots

Having wrestled for AEW between 2019 and 2021 against names like Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Julia Hart, and Thunder Rosa, it appeared at one point that it was only a matter of time before Dani Jordyn was officially All Elite. However, this would never happen, and despite wrestling for MLW last year, Jordyn has now taken to X to announce she is quitting the business because she is not in “a great place mentally” and is looking to begin a “new and exciting chapter” in her life.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I am officially pulling out of pro wrestling. I’m not in a great place mentally. I’ve been struggling with that for a couple years now. Not too long ago I worked with someone who I had been looking forward to working, she gave me a great promo, & a great match. I gave her a shitty match & shitty promo because I didn’t care to do more. It was so sad that I had no excitement about this show or what I was doing.

I realized that day that’s not fair to my opponents or anyone else involved. I’d want to give you all 100% of me, and I can’t provide that. I love you all. It’s been hard to let it all go cause I’ve loved it for so long. I’ve been trying to love it like I used to for 3 years now. But it’s time to try some new things. Thankfully, I have many passions in life and things I want to do! Some people may think it’s annoying that I’ve been one foot in/one foot out for a while..Which is also hard to cope with. I hope everyone understands that I just found it way too hard to let go of. But it’s time. I’ve reflected long enough. As of now, I’m releasing it from my life, and beginning a new and exciting chapter”

Jordyn began wrestling in 2017 under AR Fox, with her first-ever match being against future NXT wrestler Gigi Dolin. Over the next eight years, she lost more matches than she won, and fans thought this was her paying her dues and eventually, she’d end up working full-time for a company like AEW or TNA. Still, it appears that now won’t happen, and her legacy will be that she helped put over the next generation of future stars instead of becoming one herself.

