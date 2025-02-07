Elimination Chamber qualifying match announced for night’s Smackdown

WWE has announced Alexa Bliss vs. Candace LeRae for tonight on SmackDown.

This will be an official Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match with the winner heading to Toronto on March 1 to compete in the Elimination Chamber for a chance to go to WrestleMania 41.

The company also confirmed that Bliss has officially moved to SmackDown after returning at the Royal Rumble.

