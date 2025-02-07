Chris Jericho claims TV ratings and ticket sales “don’t mean as much” anymore

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, ROH World champion Chris Jericho claimed that ratings and selling tickets don’t mean as much anymore due to amount of money networks are throwing at wrestling companies.

“I think probably from a financial standpoint, as a business, I think wrestling is the biggest it’s ever been,” Jericho said. “Maybe not from a complete ratings standpoint, but things have changed. Ratings don’t mean as much as they used to and selling tickets in buildings don’t mean as much as they used to because there’s so much money in television alone, and that’s never been that way before.”

Up until a couple of years ago, Jericho said that AEW would overtake WWE in the ratings and labeled himself as the “Demo God” for the high ratings in the 18-49 demo his segments used to achieve.

“It’s just ridiculous amounts of money towards the companies now, because of the popularity and because of the ratings that wrestling draws,” Jericho added.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

