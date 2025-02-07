Another Elimination Chamber qualifying match announced, former WWE star joining AEW, Taker on Cena, more

– Roxanne Perez is having a WWE Elimination Chamber qualifying match in two weeks against Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

– Elijah, the former Elias in WWE, has officially signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling/Ring of Honor, per WON.

– A number of WWE talent spoken to are frustrated with their Def Rebel entrance themes. Many have expressed “unhappiness” with their music & have made attempts to get their previous songs back, per Fightful Select.

– The Undertaker says he doesn’t want to see John Cena win his 17th WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

“He’s on his way out. This is his goodbye tour. He needs to be put in some meaningful spots and get some big wins, because he hasn’t won in over 2,000 days or whatever, but, in the big, important matches, he probably should pass the baton to someone.

I think that’s his mindset as well. I don’t believe, by any means, that he wants to get his hand raised every time on the way out. That’s not John’s character. I think he wants to pay it forward and do best for the company.”

(source: Six Feet Under)

