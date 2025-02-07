Alexa Bliss signs with the Paradigm Talent Agency, WWE 2K25 notes, birthdays

– Alexa Bliss has reportedly signed with Paradigm Talent Agency following her WWE return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, reports Deadline. Bliss joins fellow WWE stars CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill and Damian Priest who all signed with Paradigm within the last year.

– Happy Birthday to Rip Rogers & Hikuleo

– Joe Hendry (via the Ariel Helwani Show) has called for WWE 2K25 to include a TNA Wrestling DLC pack featuring current stars as well as throwback versions of existing WWE talent that once appeared in TNA such as AJ Styles.

– The Wild Samoans will be in WWE 2K25

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

