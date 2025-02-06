Veteran says he would push Charlotte to the moon, Jericho addresses ‘Jericho Vortex’ criticisms

– Bully Ray says if you give him the pencil, he would make Charlotte Flair the biggest heel on the planet & Says “I’d put all three straps on her”

– AEW’s Chris Jericho addresses ‘Jericho Vortex’ criticisms:

“I always love the concept of the Jericho Vortex and how anybody that works with me gets dragged down. Name one. Name one person that got dragged down from working with me.

“Maybe afterwards they didn’t go higher, but that’s not up to me, I’m not in charge of booking the entire company. All I can do is influence the storylines that I work on.

“Everybody that I can think of who worked with me certainly went to a higher level. I did a year with MJF and look where he’s at, Danny Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Daddy Magic last week comes off of commentary and gets a big pop. Who do you think put him in that position?”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

