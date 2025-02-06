Trish Stratus trains with Jody Threat (video) for the Rumble, update on John Cena’s schedule

– A report from PWInsider has revealed that John Cena has already traveled back to Budapest, Hungary (to film the ‘MATCHBOX’ movie) following the 2025 Royal Rumble. Cena isn’t schedule for any other appearances on WWE television until the Elimination Chamber on March 1st.

– Trish Stratus posted:

