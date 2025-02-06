TBS cancels John Cena’s Wipeout series

TBS has cancelled John Cena’s The Wipeout series. The news was delivered by Jason Sarlanis, President of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, during a keynote session at the Realscreen Summit in Miami.

“Wipeout is inherently comedic and a joy to watch. But I think what we’re what we’re looking at is being realistic in terms of the entire environment. We have to recalibrate,” he said according to a story on Deadline.

Wipeout was brought back in 2021 with Cena and Nicole Byer as hosts. There are a few more episodes left to air after the series took a year-long hiatus in 2024 and it returned on TBS in January.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

