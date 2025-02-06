Speculation on the new NXT mystery faction

The February 4th episode of NXT closed with another teaser that showed a group of four and a test screen. The words “Vengeance Day” appeared on the test screen as the show ended.

Social media users have potentially identified the members of the group as Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Keanu Carver, and Dion Lennox. None of these names have officially been confirmed as being part of the faction.

Shugars, previously known as Lucky Ali in the indie wrestling scene, joined WWE in late 2023 but managed only four matches before a knee injury put him out of action. Cutler James, with a background in collegiate wrestling, entered WWE via their NIL program. Keanu Carver, once a college football defensive tackle, started with WWE in 2023 and took part in the NXT Breakout Tournament. Dion Lennox has been active on both “NXT” and “Level Up” since his 2023 signing.

Ending to NXT tonight Who are these guys????#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WJAJzTBqVy — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) February 5, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

