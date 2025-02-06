Samantha Irvin says she’ll return to wrestling, Angle on Hogan’s negative reaction

– Samantha Irvin insists she’ll come back to wrestling at some point:

“That’s a guarantee. My wrestling career has barely even begun, I think it would be an absolute waste of everything that I’ve done so far to not continue the story.

I gotta finish my story.”

(Source: USA TODAY)

– Kurt Angle commented on Hulk Hogan receiving boos at WWE Raw, emphasizing Hogan’s legendary status in professional wrestling. He acknowledged the fans’ reactions, stating, “Let the fans do what they want to do.” Despite the mixed reception, Angle defended Hogan’s legacy, saying, “Hulk Hogan is a legend. You can’t take that away from him.” He further highlighted Hogan’s impact on wrestling history, adding, “He’s probably the most popular pro wrestler of all time.” Angle also spoke highly of Hogan on a personal level, describing him as, “an incredible human being.” However, he pointed out that external factors played a role in the situation, concluding, “but sometimes politics gets in the way. That’s what happened.”

(Source: WrestleBinge)

