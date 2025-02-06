Royal Rumble 2025 debuts in #10 spot globally on Netflix

The 2025 Royal Rumble had a total of 2,100,000 global views on Netflix after just a few days and those numbers do not count the viewers in the United States as the show aired on Peacock there.

The Royal Rumble debuted in the #10 spot on the Netflix chart released yesterday, with the show being in the top 10 in 27 countries around the world.

The four-and-a-half hour show had a total of 9,600,000 viewing hours consumed by Netflix users.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

