Rollins comments on Hogan’s negative reaction (Video), NXT talent to be featured “more prominently”

– Creative has begun putting plans in motion for Ava to be featured “more prominently” on TV, and have merchandise and character ties alluding to The Rock’s ‘Final Boss’ persona.

Plans conclude Ava playing off of the ‘Final Boss’ character on TV as a way to “raise her importance.”

– Seth Rollins on Hulk Hogan getting boo’d on the RAW on Netflix debut in LA:

Seth Rollins on Hulk Hogan getting booed at the Raw premiere on Netflix “I am all for people getting what they deserve. That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed.” (Good Morning Football) pic.twitter.com/fj3tgQmRSa — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 6, 2025

“I am all for people getting what they deserve, that’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting boo’d. If you are getting boo’d by the masses there is a reason for it alright. So I don’t know Hulk fully understands the scope but people get what they deserve so I’m happy to see it, I loved to see it, I’ve said this about the Hulkster before, he’s a guy that got me into this industry — what he’s done for our business, I’ll never take away, but I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up too that he hasn’t yet.”

