Nikki Bella says we’ll see her back in WWE “sooner than later”

Nikki Bella confirmed on the Nikki & Brie Show podcast that her Royal Rumble appearance was not just a one-off and will be working with WWE more.

“You will see another Fearless Nikki appearance sooner than later, that is for sure,” Nikki said. “I’m definitely doing more than what I just did on Saturday.”

Nikki was #30 in the women’s Royal Rumble, her first match in a WWE ring since the 2022 Royal Rumble match. The relationship between the twins and WWE went south at one point and both were released.

But Nikki is hoping that her return will come with another Bella by her side.

“Hopefully, Brie Mode will be by my side soon. More on that to come,” she added.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

