Mercedes Mone is excited Megan Bayne signed with AEW

Mercedes Moné is beyond excited about Megan Bayne officially signing with AEW, calling her a “powerhouse” who is “nothing short of spectacular!” She describes Bayne as having a “presence that commands attention” and a “look that screams superstar,” even referring to her as a “goddess from above.” Moné recalls the first time she saw Bayne, stating, “The moment I laid eyes on her, I knew we were witnessing the rise of a star!”

But it’s not just Bayne’s striking appearance that has Moné talking—it’s the energy and dominance she brings to the ring. She acknowledges Bayne’s first victory, saying, “Her first win? Just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible journey!” Moné is eager to see what the future holds for Bayne, wondering, “Will she take the wrestling world by storm and hop on the Moné train?” She makes it clear that she’ll be watching closely, declaring, “You better believe I’ll be keeping a close eye on her every move.”

With enthusiasm, Moné warns AEW to prepare, concluding, “Get ready, AEW, because Megan Bayne is here to make waves, and she’s only getting started!”

Source: Moné Mag Volume 3, Issue #35

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

