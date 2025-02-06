2/6/25 TNA Impact Recap

TNA iMPACT! Results-February 6, 2025

• Joe Hendry held a Concert and debuted a new Champion of the World song

Jake Something interrupts and challenges Hendry to a match for the TNA World Title next week

Hendry sings that he accepts

• Savannah Evans won the Battle Royal to become the #1 Contender against Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title

• Ace Austin defeats Tyson DuPont

After the match, Wes Lee and Tyriek Igwe attack Ace Austin, but The Rascalz chase them out of the ring with metal folding chairs.

• Josh Alexander confronted The Northern Armory and announces he will have his final match in TNA next week against Eric Young

• Mike Santana defeats Matt Cardona

• The Hardys & Leon Slater defeated The System

• Axiom & Nathan Frazer defeated The Nemeth Brothers to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

