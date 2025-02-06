2/6/25 TNA Impact Recap
TNA iMPACT! Results-February 6, 2025
• Joe Hendry held a Concert and debuted a new Champion of the World song
Jake Something interrupts and challenges Hendry to a match for the TNA World Title next week
Hendry sings that he accepts
• Savannah Evans won the Battle Royal to become the #1 Contender against Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title
• Ace Austin defeats Tyson DuPont
After the match, Wes Lee and Tyriek Igwe attack Ace Austin, but The Rascalz chase them out of the ring with metal folding chairs.
• Josh Alexander confronted The Northern Armory and announces he will have his final match in TNA next week against Eric Young
• Mike Santana defeats Matt Cardona
• The Hardys & Leon Slater defeated The System
• Axiom & Nathan Frazer defeated The Nemeth Brothers to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles