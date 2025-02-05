WWE News and Notes

Feb 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

PWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss will now be headed to SmackDown, the original plan several weeks ago saw a move to RAW.

Apollo Crews posted the following update today on his Instagram. Best of luck and a speedy recovery to the former IC and US champion

– Ethan Page vs Je’Von Evans is announced for Vengeance Day…

– WWE posted:

