WWE News and Notes
– PWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss will now be headed to SmackDown, the original plan several weeks ago saw a move to RAW.
– Apollo Crews posted the following update today on his Instagram. Best of luck and a speedy recovery to the former IC and US champion
Apollo Crews has announced that he has undergone surgery for a torn pec
Wishing him a speedy recovery
February 4, 2025
– Ethan Page vs Je’Von Evans is announced for Vengeance Day…
#NXT
February 5, 2025
– WWE posted:
EXCLUSIVE: @kelani_wwe is determined to make 2025 her year by any means necessary. #WWENXT
February 5, 2025