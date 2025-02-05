WWE News and Notes

– PWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss will now be headed to SmackDown, the original plan several weeks ago saw a move to RAW.

– Apollo Crews posted the following update today on his Instagram. Best of luck and a speedy recovery to the former IC and US champion

Apollo Crews has announced that he has undergone surgery for a torn pec Wishing him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/gKEcRoUP6Y — (@RhodesKotaEra) February 4, 2025

– Ethan Page vs Je’Von Evans is announced for Vengeance Day…

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: @kelani_wwe is determined to make 2025 her year by any means necessary. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ld1Xv369fq — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025

