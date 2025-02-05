Report: Alexa Bliss signs a five year contract with WWE

Alexa Bliss has signed a new five-year deal with WWE according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, a deal which was signed on the morning of the Royal Rumble.

Sapp wrote that Bliss was flown into Indianapolis after signing her name and was factored in the women’s Royal Rumble where she made her surprise return after two years out.

Shotzi was supposed to enter the match instead of Bliss and was also part of the rehearsal until the “Goddess” showed up to take the spot.

The negotiations were left in the hands of The Paragon Talent Group, which was founded by Steven Kaye and former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley.

“The biggest congrats to my friend, my party partner, and my client Alexa Bliss on not only the new contract, but also a pop that blew the roof off of the Royal Rumble,” Muhtadi wrote on X. “Absolutely deafening!!!!! It’s been a long and rewarding road with the best yet to come! Thanks for trusting me, @StevenMKaye, and our company @ParagonTG as your representation! Now let’s go celebrate!!!”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

