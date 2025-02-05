Reaction to Nikki Bella’s WWE return, update on Dakota Kai’s return

– While speaking on a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes revealed that the company is very happy to have Nikki Bella back. They mentioned that Nikki’s presence on WWE Shop has been significant, with strong numbers since her return. Her reaction to the return was positive, and her performance was well-received. Both Nikki and her sister became legitimate stars in WWE.

The reaction of Nikki Bella’s return from the Spanish commentators is so real pic.twitter.com/tg76GY9O4k — kat (@divasfaction) February 3, 2025

– Dakota Kai is expected to return to RAW soon after suffering a concussion a few weeks ago.

It was noted that Kai is expected back in the coming weeks after suffering a concussion on RAW during a Tag Team match against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, which caused her to completely miss The Royal Rumble.

(Source: PWInsider)

