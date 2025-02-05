Penta discusses WWE’s high expectations, transitioning to singles competition, more

Penta shared a mix of emotions before his WWE debut, saying, “Oh man, actually, I had mixed emotions and feelings because, you know, it’s my first time ever experiencing everything about WWE, you know.” However, he remained focused, stating, “But the truth is, I’m focused. I’m ready for everything here. So my first goal is tomorrow at the Royal Rumble. After the Royal Rumble is over, I’m waiting for my WrestleMania moment, man.”

Discussing WWE’s high expectations for him, Penta expressed his surprise at his merchandise sales, saying, “Man, it’s a big surprise for me because, actually, last night somebody called me and told me how many masks WWE sold of mine. I was like, ‘Wow, is it really this number?’ Yeah. In my mind, I was like, man, I remember 20 years ago when I started this dream, you know. But the most important thing was that I never doubted my talent, my passion, my everything, you know. And now, I’m living the dream, man.”

When asked about WWE’s search for a new Rey Mysterio, Penta made it clear that he wants to carve his own legacy, stating, “Bro, I don’t want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta El. I love Rey—I love Rey Mysterio as a Luchador and as a person—but Penta is different. My style is different. My personality is different. And for this reason, I want to be the first Penta in WWE.”

On transitioning to singles competition, Penta said he felt comfortable in both roles but highlighted the differences, explaining, “No, I feel very comfortable because Penta—myself in the ring—is more aggressive, you know, more violent, more unpredictable, you know, a different style around the world. But when my brother is with me in a tag team, it’s different—more dynamic, more special, more high-flying. That’s the difference. But I feel comfortable in both.”

Source: Shak Wrestling

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

