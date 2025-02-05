Mariah May: “I don’t want to cover up this body”

Mariah May made her stance clear regarding Mercedes Moné’s collection of championships, expressing disinterest in what she called a “plethora of indie titles.” She stated, “We may as well. I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body.”

Instead, May emphasized her focus on AEW’s top prizes, saying, “I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that?” She also took a jab at Moné, implying that her attempt to steal the spotlight hadn’t been successful: “She kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the world champion, she’s not.”

Despite her criticism, May acknowledged Moné’s influence in the wrestling industry: “Yes, I was always a fan of Mercedes. Coming up as a wrestler, I thought she was fantastic, and she does change the game and she does make history, and she does push boundaries.” She expressed interest in facing Moné in the ring but questioned if AEW was prepared for such a high-profile matchup: “So she’s definitely someone I want to step in the ring with. But I don’t know if people are ready for that. I don’t think they are. That’s a lot of star power in one ring, and I don’t think AEW women have had that, so I don’t know if they’re ready for that.”

Source: Casual Conversations with The Classic

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

