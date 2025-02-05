LA Knight on Bray Wyatt, this week’s NXT viewership, Tyler Bate update

– NXT on Tuesday night averaged 766,000 viewers (P2+), P18-49 rating: 0.20

– According to PWInsider, Tyler Bate has recovered from injury and is expected to return to in-ring competition soon

He’ll be on the RAW brand.

– LA Knight says Bray Wyatt was an incredible individual and welcomed him into WWE with open arms.

“Windham was just a good dude. I mean just coming in straight from the start in WWE and kind of allowing me the freedom to just kind of do what I needed to do to be me, while he’s doing what he needed to do to be him.

I don’t know if he wanted me to talk about puppets and whatever else and spooky whatever, but I’m in there just saying whatever comes to mind.”

(source: LA Knight via The Classic)

