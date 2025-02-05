Khan says AEW Grand Slam Australia was always supposed to be a TV special

Tony Khan confirmed that AEW Grand Slam Australia was always intended to be a television event, emphasizing its significance in AEW’s annual programming. “This will be one of the biggest TV events of the year. This will arguably be the biggest TV card of the year,” he stated, highlighting the magnitude of the show.

He clarified that making the event a televised spectacle was part of the plan from the beginning, aligning with network preferences. “Having this be a TV event has always been the plan. That’s something that the network wanted,” Khan explained. He further revealed that the opportunity emerged recently through discussions with Warner Brothers Discovery. “It’s something the network brought to us recently as an opportunity to follow NBA All-Star Saturday,” he said, underscoring the strategic scheduling.

Khan expressed excitement about the event’s placement, recognizing it as a major chance for AEW to capitalize on a strong lead-in. “We saw it as a huge opportunity. It was a great vote of confidence for our partners at Warner Brothers Discovery,” he added. He concluded by reinforcing the event’s significance for AEW’s television presence, stating, “It will be one of the biggest nights of the year on TNT. It’s a great opportunity given the lead-in.”

Source: TV Insider

