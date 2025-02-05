Jey Uso emphasizes his love for keeping fans guessing

Jey Uso reflected on his shocking WWE Royal Rumble victory, revealing that he wasn’t informed of the decision until the day of the event. “Man, I was humbled, man. I knew, as soon as they told me it was me, they told me like halfway during the day Saturday, man.”

He recalled the moment he learned about his win: “‘Hey, we need the last four to come in here.’ I’m last four, I see who’s with me. I’m like [looks around]. Yeah, they let me know, man.” Excited by the unexpected twist, he shared it with his brothers: “Then, I was like, man, I would show to my brothers, ‘Hey.’ They told them what it was, and I knew I liked it because I knew not one person in that arena [would] think it’s gonna be me.”

Jey appreciated the element of surprise in wrestling, comparing it to his recent match on Monday Night Raw: “That’s the swerve I like, just like on Monday Night Raw on Bron Breakker, one of the hottest up-and-coming superstars. He’s not gonna beat him on a Monday Night Raw, and they go crazy [when I won].”

He emphasized his love for keeping fans guessing: “So that’s the emotion that I like to pump to the fans, man. We gotta swerve because everyone’s smart today. Everyone thinks they know. Y’all ain’t got no damn clue, man.” He urged fans to simply enjoy the unpredictable nature of WWE: “I like to just let y’all enjoy the show, Uce. Enjoy it. Enjoy what we do. It’s entertainment, it’s fun.”

Jey concluded by expressing his passion for wrestling and the energy it brings: “When you’re there with us, you just gotta be there with us, man. It’s a great show. I love this. I love what we do.”

Source: Daniel Cormier TV

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

