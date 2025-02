– Jade Cargill has been training at the WWE PC and is expected to be ready to return by WrestleMania 41, reports PWInsider.

Cargill has been sidelined since the November 22 episode of SmackDown, due to suffering an unspecified injury and was mysteriously taken out backstage while she was one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair.

Cargill was then replaced by Naomi who took over her role as a champion alongside Belair on WWE television.

