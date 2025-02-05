Deville says she was “very fortunate” in stalking incident from 2020

In the summer of 2020, Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville. Thomas pleaded guilty to several charges which include attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary. As part of his plea agreement, Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

“Yeah, it was an unfortunate incident that I don’t wish upon anybody. I think there’s a lot that can be done to change some laws and regulations around stalking. Stalking victims, I think it’s really hard sometimes when I always say and this is gonna sound weird but I was very fortunate the man did break into my house, did have weapons, did show intent to harm and so he’s locked up and he’s in jail for a long time. That’s like a best case scenario in a sense because a lot of people deal with stalking for years and years and if the person doesn’t cross that one boundary then you can’t put them behind bars or you can’t get a restraining order and I think that is more terrifying than anything. Just living with that over your head. That’s celebrities and non-celebrities, people dealing with that. So, yeah, I think there’s a lot that could be changed in the future.”

“I’ve secured my life to a place where I feel comfortable and safe for me and my family. It took a while to get there, obviously, but I feel like I’m at a place now where I feel comfortable with my lifestyle and where I’m at to to be safe.”

