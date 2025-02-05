2/5/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: College Park, Georgia

Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

Swerve Strickland, with Prince Nana, Ricochet, and Toni Storm are all shown arriving to the arena, and then Renee Paquette interviews Jay White in the parking lot. White says there is no history between himself and Cope, but he does have a bit of history with FTR. White says he has to rely on those who he wouldn’t normally have to in order to take out the Death Riders. White says the Riders always seems to have the numbers, and then the Riders show up. Rated FTR show up behind the Riders, and then all eight guys brawl into the arena. The brawling continues into the ringside area and through the crowd. Jon Moxley gets throws into the steps, and then White lays Wheeler Yuta out with the Blade Runner in the ring. White goes for one on Moxley, but PAC makes the save. Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli eventually take control of White, but Cope comes back and spears Castagnoli after he shoves Moxley out of the way. The Riders leave through the crowd, and then Cope asks Moxley what his answer is for his challenge at Revolution.

Moxley says Cope doesn’t deserve anything and will not get anything, so the answer is no. White says how about Moxley tries to breathe in the Switchblade in a pool of his own blood. White challenges Castagnoli and Moxley to a Brisbane Brawl against him and Cope at Grand Slam.

Footage of the confrontation between Buddy Matthews and Kazuchika Okada from last Saturday’s Collision airs, showing Okada laughing off Matthews’ challenge for the title and Matthews calling him a bitch. The match is then made official for Grand Slam.

Don Callis says Will Ospreay’s opponent tonight is someone Ospreay knows very well and called his brother, and then introduces Mark Davis.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Mark Davis (w/Don Callis) vs. Will Ospreay

They exchange shots, and then Davis chops Ospreay into the corner. Ospreay turns it around with chops of his own, but Davis drops him with a slam. Davis goes for a running senton, but Ospreay dodges and delivers shots to him. Davis comes back with a back-body drop and follows with a corner clothesline. Davis delivers a sliding elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Davis follows with a scoop slam and delivers more chops. Davis connects with the senton and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two again. Davis delivers shots in the corner and sets Ospreay up top. Davis climbs after delivers palm strikes, but Ospreay sends him back down and delivers a springboard forearm strike as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Davis and Ospreay exchange shots, and then Davis delivers a dragon suplex. Davis delivers a knee strike to Ospreay’s head, and then slams Ospreay’s head into the mat with his knee for a two count. Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike and follows with a handspring heel kick. Ospreay dives onto Davis on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Ospreay goes up top, but Davis cuts him off. Ospreay counters back with a few quick cuts and drops him with a cutter for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Davis counters with a clothesline. They exchange clotheslines and Davis delivers a piledriver for a two count. Davis rips off a turnbuckle pad and tries to slam Ospreay into it, but the referee gets in the way. Ospreay backs away and delivers the Hidden Blade as Davis turns around and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, Ospreay says since Callis likes to crash the party, he has a friend in the back. Kenny Omega comes to the ring as Callis escapes through the crowd. Omega says he has to get something off his chest, and then says he has no clue what Callis has on Davis. Omega says there are people here who Davis can trust, and then Callis comes back out with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Callis holds them back as Omega says they can go right now. Omega tells them to get prepared for next week and says it has been a while since people have been able to feel how he felt before he was gone. Omega says it will be a match to prove that the future of AEW lies with him and Ospreay and not with Fletcher and Takeshita.

The video package for the feud between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland airs. They will meet in tonight’s main event.

The Hurt Syndicate make their way to the ring. MVP hypes up Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin being the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, and then gives props to Private Party, but then says they were the wrong people at the wrong place at the wrong time. MVP says he is putting everyone else on notice, because they are going to hurt them and take more titles. MVP says until that time, they are open for business, and then he is interrupted by The Gunns.

Austin says they mean no disrespect, so they’d like to come in the ring and discuss business. MVP says they don’t look like businessmen, but they are acting like men, so they can come into the ring. Austin says they are former champions and they have been waiting two years for their rematch. Colten congratulates them for hurting people, which is what the business is all about, and then says it is time for them to take back the titles. MVP says he appreciates the moxy and likes their courage. MVP says since he is about business, they can have the match next week.

Footage of Harley Cameron’s first win in AEW, over Taya Valkyrie, from this past Saturday’s Collision airs. Backstage, Renee gets interrupted by Cameron, who has a Mercedes Mone puppet on her hand. Cameron , through the puppet, says she will have a concert on Collision this Saturday, and then gets interrupted by Mone. Renee says Mone still doesn’t have an opponent for Grand Slam, and then says Cameron just got her first win. Mone brings up her accomplishments, and then says Cameron is a loser. Mone says losers don’t get to ride the Mone train and tells her to stay away from her locker room.

Renee interviews Adam Page last week. Page says he showed a moment of weakness last week and it was a mistake. Page tells her not to ask him about it again, and then she asks him if he regrets ending Christopher Daniels’ career. Page says no, and then says Daniels overstepped the line and accepted a Texas Death Match against him. Max Caster interrupts and asks Renee to wrap it up. Caster says he respects Page and what he did to Daniels was awesome. Caster says Page could do it to Anthony Bowens and then put Billy Gunn in the hospital. Page says he could do it tonight, but he doesn’t see Bowens or Gunn, but he does see Caster. Caster leaves for his car, but Page follows him out.

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Hounds of Hell (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher) (w/Don Callis)

Fletcher and Matthews start the match. Fletcher applies a wrist-lock, but Matthews counters with a side-headlock take over. Fletcher gets to his feet and they both go for shoulder tackles. King and Takeshita tag in, and King delivers a few hard shots. King chops Takeshita down, and then does the same to Fletcher. King slams Takeshita into the barricade and Matthews does the same to Fletcher. Matthews puts Fletcher in a hair, and then King slams Takeshita into the barricade again. King chops Takeshita into Fletcher on the chair, and then delivers a running cross-body against the barricade to both of them. King delivers a knee strike to Takeshita, and then slams him and Fletcher into the barricade again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita delivers knee strikes to King in the ring. King comes back with an elbow strike to Takeshita, and then knocks Fletcher off the apron. King delivers more elbow strikes to Takeshita, but Takeshita kicks Matthews in the face. King drops Takeshita, but Takeshita comes back with an elbow strike of hiw own. Takeshita delivers a German suplex, but King gets back up and delivers an elbow strike. King goes for the Gonzo Bomb, but Takeshita gets free and they drop each other with a shot. They both get right back up and drop each other again. Matthews and Fletcher tag in, and Matthews takes advantage with a neck-breaker. Matthews follows with a dropkick, and then delivers a leaping knee strike. Matthews sends Fletcher to the floor, and then kicks him in the face before taking him and Takeshita down with a dive. Matthews gets Fletcher back into the ring and delivers a Meteora for a two count. Matthews goes for the Stomp, but Fletcher counters with a half-and-half suplex. Matthews comes back with a knee strike and goes up top, but Takeshita gets on the apron.

Matthews kicks Takeshita down, and then Okada’s music hits. Okada doesn’t come out, and Fletcher knocks him down on the top turnbuckle. Matthews gets free and delivers a rising knee strike. King tags in, and he and Matthews double-team Fletcher in the corner. King goes for the cover, but Takeshita breaks it up at the two count with a dropkick/senton combination. Takeshita takes Matthews to the apron, but King locks Takeshita in a choke. Fletcher sends Matthews to the floor, and Takeshita rakes King’s eyes. Takeshita delivers a shot to King, and then Fletcher delivers a draping DDT for a two count. Fletcher goes for a brain-buster, but King blocks it. Takeshita gets into the ring and he and Fletcher double-team King with shots and an assisted brain buster for the pin fall.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Footage of Hook and Samoa Joe’s win over The Patriarchy from this last Saturday’s Collision airs, followed by the Patriarchy beating them down after the match. Hook and Joe are backstage, and Hook tries to calm him down before they barge into The Patriarchy’s locker room. Christian Cage isn’t there, so they attack Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian instead. Cage and Mother Wayne peek in the door, but Cage shakes his head and leaves when he sees what is going on. Joe and Hook leave, and then Cage and Mother Wayne go back into the locker room and Cage asks what the hell is going on.

MJF makes his way to the ring. MJF brings up Jeff Jarrett again and says he had to teach him a lesson. MJF says AEW stands for “All Elite Wrestling,” not “All Elderly Wrestling” and says now that Jarrett is out of his way, he is once again on his way to winning the AEW World Championship. MJF says no one is on the level… but Caster gets into the ring. MJF tells him to get out of the ring as Caster tries to hide, but then Page’s music hits. Page gets into the ring as Caster escapes, and then Page gets in MJF’s face. Page leaves and goes after Caster through the crowd.

MJF says this is his time and says before he was interrupted by a talentless hack, he was trying to say that no one is on the level… but Dustin Rhodes interrupts this time. MJF says he is talking, but Rhodes tells him to shut up. Rhodes says all MJF does is bad-mouth everyone in the back and even talks about people who aren’t here anymore like Owen Hart. Rhodes tells MJF to keep Hart’s name out of his mouth or he will break his teeth down his throat. Rhodes tells MJF to stop talking about people’s wives and talking about people with addiction issues. Rhodes says he used to have those issues, but he beat them sixteen years ago and is a survivor. Rhodes says he is the last of his kind because he has been through everything that MJF could think to do to him. Rhodes says when he is gone, the mold will be broken forever, and then tells MJF that he is better than him and MJF knows it.

MJF says that was incredible and then says all the years of him being a worthless drug addict turned his brain to Swiss cheese if he thinks he is better than him. MJF says Rhodes took 37 years to get out from under his dad’s shadow, and then says after all that hard work and sacrifice he now lives in the shadow of his brother. Rhodes drops MJF with a right hand, and then they exchange shots as security runs out to separate them. Rhodes breaks free and gets more shots in, but they are pulled apart again. MJF gets free and delivers a low-blow. MJF stands over Rhodes for a bit before leaving the ring. Daniels’ gets in his face, but MJF laughs and says Page did a number on him before calling him an old man and walking through the tunnel.

Mariah May joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Queen Aminata vs. Toni Storm

Storm comes out portraying the role of May, and then she and Aminata lock up. Storm applies a side-headlock and takes Aminata down. Animata counters into a head-scissors hold, but Storm gets free. Aminata takes Storm down with a side-headlock take over, but Storm counters into a head scissors hold of her own as Serena Deeb is shown watching the match backstage. Storm slaps Aminata in the face and delivers a few shots to her midsection before taking her down. Aminata trips Storm into the ropes and charges, but Storm dodges and sends her to the floor with a hip attack. Storm gets Aminata back into the ring, but Aminata comes right back with a dive through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Storm gets a quick two count, and then delivers elbow strikes in the corner. Storm puts Aminata up in the corner, and then delivers a double forearm shot. Storm takes Aminata back down and follows with a shotgun dropkick for a two count. Storm sets up for Mayday, but Aminata counters and gets a two count. Aminata comes back with an overhand shot, and then they exchange shots and slaps. Storm kicks Aminata in the midsection, but Aminata comes back with a German suplex. Aminata delivers the running kick against the bottom rope and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Aminata goes for an Air Raid Crash, but Storm counters with a DDT and follows with a running knee strike. Storm delivers the hip attack in the corner, and then follows with Mayday for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

-After the match, Renee interviews Storm. Storm says she is Mariah May and she is the woman from hell. Storm continues to mock May, and then May gets onto the apron. Storm invites her into the ring, but May backs down and walks backstage.

Backstage, Rhodes says people have been trying to put him down for 37 years, but he is still around for a reason. Rhodes says he is going to beat MJF’s ass next week.

—

The video package for the feud between Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs airs, and then Chris Jericho hosts another edition of the “New York Minute.” Bryan Keith tells everyone to respect Jericho, and Jericho mocks Atlanta by calling it the “ALT.” Jericho talks about Bandido returning on last week’s Collision and says no one cares. Jericho says there is a $100,000 on Bandido’s head, and says he is going to double it for Keith if he can do to Bandido what Bill has done to Hobbs. Bill goes to talk about Hobbs, but Hobbs interrupts and goes after all three of them. The Outrunners run out to help Hobbs and all six guys brawl at ringside before security runs out to separate them. Bill chokeslams a security guard, and then Hobbs follows with a slam of his own on the other side of the ring. Bill and Hobbs get into the ring and brawl back to the outside. Hobbs spears Bill over the commentary table and they continue to brawl into a commercial break.

Back from the break, the Learning Tree are being ejected from the building as Hobbs and The Outrunners are yelling at them and being held back by security.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Ricochet attacks Strickland with a chair during his entrance and gets him into the ring. Strickland comes back with a right hand and the bell rings. Ricochet comes back with a shot and delivers Vertigo for a two count. Ricochet kicks Strickland in the face and follows with a back-breaker. Ricochet delivers an uppercut and follows with another back-breaker. Ricochet goes for Vertigo again, but Strickland backs him into the ropes. Strickland sends Ricochet off the ropes, but Ricochet comes back with a dropkick and sends Strickland into the barricade with a dive through the ropes. Ricochet slams Strickland into the barricade and gets him on top of it. Ricochet sets up for a piledriver, but Strickland gets free. They exchange shots and Ricochet goes for a hurricanrana, but Strickland counters with a powerbomb on top of the barricade. Strickland gets Ricochet back into the ring and slams him into the turnbuckle. Strickland rips off a turnbuckle pad and catapults Ricochet into it as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland sends Ricochet into the corner and takes him down. Strickland goes to the ropes, but Ricochet cuts him off and delivers a lung-blower for a two count. Strickland delivers right hands and follows with a back-breaker. Ricochet delivers knee drives to Strickland’s back, but Strickland fights back with right hands. Ricochet delivers another knee strike and follows with a few chops. Strickland comes back with an uppercut of his own, but Ricochet drops him with combination shots and kicks. They counter back and forth, and then Strickland finally slams Ricochet down for a two count. Strickland delivers a release German suplex and follows with the House Call. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Strickland takes Ricochet to the apron, but Ricochet pulls him down over the top rope and follows with a German suplex on the apron. Ricochet gets Strickland back into the ring and connects with a springboard 450 splash for a two count. Ricochet connects with a Shooting Star Press to Strickland’s back and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two again.

Ricochet goes for the Spirit Gun, but Strickland counters with a House Call to Ricochet’s face. Strickland goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Ricochet counters with an inadvertent low-blow. Ricochet delivers the Spirit Gun and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

-After the match, Ricochet shoves Nana down and puts on Strickland’s robe. Ricochet leaves the ring as the show comes to a close.

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

-Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (c) vs. The Gunns

-Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

