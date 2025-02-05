1/27/25 WWE Raw on Netflix views
Raw had a total of 2,900,000 global views for last week’s episode, down 100,000 views from the previous show. A total of 6,600,000 hours were consumed watching the January 27 broadcast which had no competition from football.
Raw placed #9 on the Netflix chart for the week and was in the top 10 in Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, United States, and United Kingdom.
Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996
Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid