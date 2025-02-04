WWE star to compete in the 2025 NBA Celebrity All-Star game, Smackdown’s viewership

– WWE star Bayley will officially compete in the 2025 NBA Celebrity All-Star game on February 14th.

– Friday Night Smackdown on the eve of the Royal Rumble drew 1,578,000 viewers, up 123,000 viewers from the prior week and the best number since November 22. Smackdown had an impressive 0.51 rating in 18-49, up 0.07 from last week and was #1 not only on cable television but in all of television including network. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

