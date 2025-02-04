Video: Fandango returns to NXT

Fandango has officially returned to WWE on NXT.

Fandango says it feels good to be back in NXT as he confronts the Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King.

He says he’s back in WWE and he’s representing The System from TNA Wrestling and he wants the Heritage Cup Championship for himself.

Fandango says he spoke to NXT GM Ava Raine and he has a match against King next week for the cup.

"The name is JDC and I'm here representing The System for TNA Wrestling."@LexisKingWWE was NOT expecting @DirtyDangoCurty to show up! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KnPy3PaWxT — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025

