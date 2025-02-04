Video: Charlotte Flair makes an appearance on NXT
Giulia, Bayley, & Roxanne Perez have an NXT Women’s Title Summit ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day.
Charlotte Flair interrupts and says that whoever wins should be worried about potentially facing her at WrestleMania.
.@MsCharlotteWWE had some interesting words for EVERYONE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fn0UpfpGd4
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: 2025 Women's #RoyalRumble Match Winner @MsCharlotteWWE can’t contain her happiness while being back in #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/l5BjEtyhC4
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025