Video: Charlotte Flair makes an appearance on NXT

Feb 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Giulia, Bayley, & Roxanne Perez have an NXT Women’s Title Summit ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day.

Charlotte Flair interrupts and says that whoever wins should be worried about potentially facing her at WrestleMania.

