Update on Shotzi, Iyo Sky heartbroken, plus today’s birthdays

– According to a report from Fightful Select, Shotzi was originally set to make her main roster return during the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble but was replaced by Alexa Bliss. This would have been Shotzi’s first main roster appearance since last year’s Rumble. Fightful Select noted that, though she’s been in NXT of late, Shotzi is signed to a main roster deal and will be on her way back in due course.

– Iyo Sky is heartbroken after losing on RAW and failing to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber

I have no words… — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) February 4, 2025

– Happy Birthday to Chris Sabin, Santana, Outback Jack, Aaron Solo & Eddie Sharkey today

