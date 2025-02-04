Update on Jordynne Grace/WWE, NXT preview for tonight, Trump on Linda McMahon (video)

– Jordynne Grace is reportedly set for a short run in WWE NXT before a likely main roster call-up. Grace has reportedly signed a five year contract with WWE. Fightful Select reports that Grace’s owns her entrance music and might not get Def Rebel’d by WWE.

– Quick preview for tonight’s NXT…

NXT Champion Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs A Town Down Under

Roxanne Perez, NXT Women’s Champion Guilia & Bayley have a Summit before Vengeance Day

Kelani Jordan vs Karmen Petrovic

Stephanie Vaquer vs Jacy Jayne

Stacks vs Ridge Holland

And much more on tonight’s NXT!

– President Trump on Linda McMahon….

BREAKING: President Trump says he told Linda McMahon he wants her to close the Department of Education: “I want Linda to put herself out of a job…We spend more per pupil than any other country in the world and we're ranked at the bottom of the list." pic.twitter.com/BWOdjlG848 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 4, 2025

