Update on Jordynne Grace/WWE, NXT preview for tonight, Trump on Linda McMahon (video)
– Jordynne Grace is reportedly set for a short run in WWE NXT before a likely main roster call-up. Grace has reportedly signed a five year contract with WWE. Fightful Select reports that Grace’s owns her entrance music and might not get Def Rebel’d by WWE.
– Quick preview for tonight’s NXT…
NXT Champion Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs A Town Down Under
Roxanne Perez, NXT Women’s Champion Guilia & Bayley have a Summit before Vengeance Day
Kelani Jordan vs Karmen Petrovic
Stephanie Vaquer vs Jacy Jayne
Stacks vs Ridge Holland
And much more on tonight’s NXT!
– President Trump on Linda McMahon….
BREAKING: President Trump says he told Linda McMahon he wants her to close the Department of Education:
“I want Linda to put herself out of a job…We spend more per pupil than any other country in the world and we're ranked at the bottom of the list." pic.twitter.com/BWOdjlG848
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 4, 2025