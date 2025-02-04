The Rock upset about leaked status regarding Wrestlemania, 3 Minute Warning in WWE 2K25

– The Rock was reportedly “mad” after reports last year leaked that he wasn’t going to be available to work WWE WrestleMania 41:

“It would have been November, December when all of sudden everyone started reporting it (his WrestleMania 41 status) I kind of heard, ‘Oh my god Dwayne’s mad that everyone’s reporting it and he doesn’t want this out’. One person said ‘I bet he does the show now’, just because he’s so mad that everyone’s reporting it.”

(source: Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Legendary WWE Tag Team 3 Minute Warning will be playable characters in WWE 2K25.

The dominant Tag Team featured Jamal (Umaga) and Rosey who are members of the Anoa’i Family

(source: Xavier Woods via Up Up Down Down)

