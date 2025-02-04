Ring Boys lawsuit against WWE, Vince, and Linda McMahon to move forward

The Ring Boys lawsuit against WWE which was filed this past October on behalf of five survivors is moving ahead after the Maryland Supreme Court voted 4-3 in favor.

The lawsuit was able to go forward after the state’s General Assembly passed the Maryland Child Victims Act in 2023.

Filed by DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, the lawsuit says that the underaged Ring Boys were groomed, exploited, and sexually abused by ring crew chief Melvin Phillips Jr., who targeted children from broken homes. His sexual assaults occurred not only at the wrestling venues, but also in hotel rooms and other locations where Phillips would shuttle the boys in plain sight.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Vincent K. McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO Group Holdings are listed as plaintiffs.

“The WWE and McMahons had a responsibility to these underaged boys, and they failed them in the worst way possible. We will vigorously fight to uncover the truth about this systemic, insidious, and life-altering abuse,” said Mark DiCello, founding partner of DiCello Levitt, after the lawsuit was filed. “We commend our clients for their bravery in coming forward and promise to relentlessly seek justice for them.”

