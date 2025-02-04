Punk reacts to Cena being granted a spot in the Elimination Chamber

CM Punk expressed frustration over John Cena being granted a spot in the Elimination Chamber without having to qualify. He questioned the fairness of the decision, saying, “I’m looking at the chamber now like, oh, Cena’s got a bye? Cena just gets to be in it.” Sarcastically, he called out Cena’s absence from WWE while working on outside projects, stating, “Like, oh, okay. All right, Mr. I’m filming a Matchbox car in Budapest. I’m going to just disappear. And then I just get a gift to get.”

Punk made it clear that his goal was to enter the chamber and confront Cena, boldly declaring, “So I want to qualify for the chamber so I can slap the s*** out of John Cena, you know?” Recognizing that this might be a rare opportunity, he added, “Like that might be my last opportunity to do so.”

While acknowledging the significance of WrestleMania, he maintained his focus on Cena, stating, “Obviously, Mania is a big deal, and I’m not obviously putting that on the back burner or anything like that.” However, his frustration remained, reiterating, “But he’s already in it, and he got a gift. He got a bye, he got a handout. He’s just in the chamber because he’s John Cena.”

Determined to earn his own place in the match and confront Cena, Punk concluded with a direct challenge: “Well, I’m going to qualify, and I’m going to come after him. That’s my goal.”

Source: Good Guy/Bad Guy

