NXT REPORT, 2/42/25

JOIN US TONIGHT FOR UP TO THE MINUTE RESULTS FROM THE LATEST EPISODE FROM NXT. COVERAGE WILL BEGIN AT 8PM. BOOKER T, COREY GRAVES AND VIC JOSEPH ARE ON THE CALL.

* A-Town Down Under vs. Oba Femi & Trick Williams

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

* Ridge Holland vs. Stacks

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT Women’s Championship Vengeance Day Summit between Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

* Charlotte Flair to appear.

MATCH 1. JACY JAYNE (WITH FATAL INFLUENCE) VS STEPHANIE VAQUER

Steph controls the match, out wrestling with armbars, dropkicks and a big legdrop. Vaquer then works her over in the corner with leg drives. Jacy fights free, but misses a senton. This leads to the scissor / 1o knee drive face plants. Fallon Henley interferes, leading Jacy to kick Steph in the face from the apron. Back from break, Vaquer regains control with a superplex after a struggle between the two on the top rope. They fight to their feet, trading strong style blows. Steph lands a metoria. Jayne gets a two off a vicious running knee. DDT by Steph for two. 619 followed by a springboard crossbody by Steph. Nyx makes a save, but after a SBV and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Stephanie Vaquer

Lash Legend and Zaria have a confrontation backstage, but all the ladies in the back work together to keep it from getting physical.

Oba Femi cuts a promo not only about his tag match tonight, but the triple threat with both members of A Town Down Under. Out next we get Lexis King. He is in the ring with the Heritage Cup. He is clearly back to being a heal. He refers to himself as a King. He also is now seemingly embracing his father and his ways. He says it is a shame he didn’t reach his potential. He says he is who he is. His fathers son. Fandango comes out from nowhere. The fans love him and chant welcome back. Fandango calls himself JDC and he represents The System. (from TNA) This segment sets up a match between the two next week.

The D’Angelo Family watch Tony’s clip from an appearance in an upcoming TV show. Stacks takes a jab at the boss for not having his back the last few weeks. Tony tells him to not worry about him and to go take care of business with Ridge Holland tonight.

Match 2. Stacks (with The Family) VS Ridge Holland

Shawn Spears, Niko and Jenson are watching from the crows nest. Ridge jumps Stacks and throws him into the steps and the advantage carries to the ring. He levels Stacks with kicks, taunting The Family. Stacks hits a jawbreaker, lariat and double knee to the chin. Ridge then double underhooks Stacks and throws him out to Rizzo on the floor. Lariat and redeemer and it is over.

Winner, Ridge Holland

Fraxiom dismiss challengers backstage.

Match 3. Sol Ruca and Zaria VS Gigi Dolan, Tatum Paxley (with Shotzi)

Sol and Tatum start off. Neither do anything of consequence. Zaria and Gigi tag in. Zaria levels Dolin. Sol tags back in and Dolin dropkicks her, tagging to Tatum, who drops and elbow and butterfly suplex her. Gigi dives on Sol from the apron for a two count. Sol tags in Zaria and she spears Gigi, Paxley makes the save. Paxley and Gigi land to kicks to Sol and Zaria. Zaria F5’s Tatum. Sol hits an inverted cutter off the top rope on Gigi and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, Zaria and Sol Ruca

Trick Williams is interviewed about the tag match tonight. He isn’t in a good mood about his partner, Oba Femi or A Town.

Up next, we get NXT Champion, Guilia, Roxanne Perez and Bayley out for a summit on their match at Vengeance. Roxanne cuts off the intros to bring up her breaking the Royal Rumble time record, which was held by Bayley. Roxanne goes on about herself until Bayley tells her to shut up. She wants Roxanne to be better, because she wants the business to be better. Roxanne then says she will regain the NXT Womens title, then Raw and Smackdown titles. She says when she leaves, her friend Cora Jade might be able to win a title. Guilia comes out and says this is enough to Roxanne. Charlotte Flair comes out next. She gets a welcome back chant. She tells the crowd she has come home. She tells Roxanne she is proud of her. She tells Guilia the hype around her is real. Charlotte says she is better though. Charlotte throws the 4 Horsewoman signal up to Bayley. Cora Jade jumps Guilia, Baylee and even Rosanne with a kendo stick. She holds up the belt as the segment ends.

Ava is seen in the back with guards with Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page. This sets up a match at Vengeance, as long as Evans is medically cleared from his jaw injury. Ridge Holland challenges Tony D’Angelo. A cage match is set up.

Match 4. Kelani Jordan VS Karmen Petrovic (with Ashante Adonis)

Karmen lands the first real strike with a kick to the head. Jordan backs her in the corner with shoulder blocks. Karmen hits a dropkick, but Jordan kicks Karmen to the floor and dives on her. Jaida Parker comes out, distracting Jordan. Karmen hits a DDT on Jordan. Back from break, Jordan hits a back elbow off a whip and leg drop for two. Karmen mounts a comeback with two clotheslines and kicks. Karmen rannas Jordan off the top rope for two. Jordan blocks a DDT and gets a two off a northern lights suplex. Jordan delivers an Angel slam and split legged moonsault not once, but twice. She submits Karmen with a crossface and armbar. Jordan won’t release the hold so the ref reverses the decision.

Winner by DQ, Karmen Petrovic

Stephanie Vaquer makes it known at Vengeance she will make history at the hands of Fallon Henley, when she wins the North American Title. Bayley demands a match with Cora Jade next week and Briggs and Inamura want a match with Fraxiom. Ava says win a match next week first.

Main Event, A Town Down Under, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and VS Trick Williams and NXT Champion, Oba Femi

The tease of the tension between Austin and Grayson continues on their interview backstage prior to the match. They come out united, but you can see this is heading to problem. Trick and Oba clearly have unfinished business over the NXT Championship and they don’t pretend to be friends and come out separately and argue. Trick takes out Austin and Grayson with lariats, kicks and leg lariats. Oba tags himself in and slams Austin. He and Trick continue to argue, but he slams Waller. Trick tags himself in and he continues to beat on Waller and argue with Oba. Waller knocks them both to the floor. They get up arguing and Waller dives on them both. We goto break. Theory is in control back in the ring as we return. Waller enters and they double Trick. Trick takes a beating on the ground and pound for several mins. He and Austin double Trick and Waller even drops a elbow from the top of the barricade to Trick on the floor. Trick hits a pop up right hand off the ropes. Oba tags hot and he destroys both A Town down members, culminating in a double Samoan drop. Trick then tags himself in again and Oba is irate. Waller and Austin double Trick. Oba enters and he and Austin spill to the floor. Eddie Thorpe interferes and Waller gets the pin.

Winners, A Town Down Under.

Femi walks off indifferent and Thorpe beats Trick with a leather strap. This is how the show ends.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

