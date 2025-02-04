More on the release of NXT’s Duke Hudson

Feb 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Backstage details on Duke Hudson’s WWE release:

“(Paul) Levesque is the one who makes the calls and for whatever reason he didn’t see Duke as a main roster guy.
“So at some point when you’re 34 and you don’t see him as a main roster guy and he’d been there for six years it’s kind of like that’s the way it works.”

(source: Dave Meltzer speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Tay Melo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal