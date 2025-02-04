Mike Tyson to appear at WrestleCon in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend

The WrestleCon social media account announced that WWE Hall of Famer and boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson will be at this year’s WrestleCon in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.

This is the first time that Tyson will be appearing at WrestleCon and is the first star confirmed for the popular fan convention.

WrestleCon has promised that there would be over 200 wrestling personalities at this year’s event.

While he has not appeared on WWE television in years, Tyson did appear on AEW TV during the pandemic era although he later stated that he would preferred to be on WWE TV even though AEW paid more. Oops!

We told you Vegas was going to be big! Our first of ~200+ talent announcements will deliver a knock out. Welcome for the first time @MikeTyson to @wrestlecon courtesy of @FitermanSports pic.twitter.com/czpNQkBVnc — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 4, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

