Matches announced for next week’s NXT

– Bayley vs Cora Jade

– Lexis King vs Johnny Dango Curtis for the Heritage Cup Trophy

– Tony D vs Ridge Holland in a Steel Cage Match for the NXT North American Title

Steel Cage Match?! Looks like @RidgeWWE and @TonyDangeloWWE will fight for the North American Championship inside of a STEEL CAGE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zFKF8mth4X — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025

