Liv Morgan address the rules for her Raw victory, Bayley lobbying for Evolution 2

– Liv Morgan provides an explanation on the rules and conditions for her “victory” in her qualifier match …

Laughing at you pathetic dummies not understanding how wrestling works For those confused… a participant can touch a non participant, but a non participant cannot touch a participant because THAT is a disqualification. I’m brilliant & Rhea Ripley is an idiot Hahahahahah… — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 4, 2025

– Bayley is pushing for an ‘EVOLUTION’ 2 PPV.

“That’s even more opportunities for [women’s wrestling] to be showcased. There’s so much more to do — now we have two more titles we can go after. I’ve been dying for an Evolution 2, and I think now is the perfect time. Bigger than ever, we have more girls than ever. We can have a freaking back-to-back two night show if we wanted to, like WrestleMania. There’s so many girls, so many at NXT, we got this TNA partnership, we got two new titles. What are we doing? Let’s do it!”

(Interview via screenrant)

