LA Knight growing tired in “celebrities” in WWE, Punk on someone replacing him

– LA Knight (via Battleground Podcast) says he’s grown tired of “celebrities” in WWE and they need to be more picky about using them.

“Personally, I think you have to be a little choosy about who comes in and gets physically involved because not everyone has an athletic bone in their body.

That’s my one issue with having too many celebrities involved in WWE, it gives people the idea that anyone can do it. But not everyone can. Very few people can actually do this and do it well.”

– CM Punk (via Jackie Redmond) says he’s waiting for somebody to replace him, but nobody has been worthy yet.

“I want somebody to be that hungry. I want somebody to take my spot. Old lions don’t pass from old age. They pass from the young lions. Eventually, that’s the way I think the book of CM Punk and the final chapter gets written. I just haven’t seen anybody that’s man enough to do it yet.”

